ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.81

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.81 and traded as high as $28.97. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 8,525 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
