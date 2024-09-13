ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.81

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.81 and traded as high as $28.97. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 8,525 shares changing hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

