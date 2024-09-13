Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 1.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.71 and last traded at $157.62. Approximately 6,278,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,645,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

