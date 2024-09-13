Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of QVAL stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $45.74.
