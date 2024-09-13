Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Trading Down 16.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 110,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.