Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.65.

ALLY stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

