Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

