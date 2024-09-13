ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $306.80

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $252,282.63 and $306.80 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00017594 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $122.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

