Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.29 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $19.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,454,395 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

