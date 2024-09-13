Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.