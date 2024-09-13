Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
