Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.