Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

