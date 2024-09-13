Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,932 shares of company stock worth $67,352,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

