Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Air T Stock Down 0.5 %
AIRTP stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
About Air T
