Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.03 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Aion has a total market cap of $858,085.54 and approximately $90.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00074579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,374.01 or 0.39247961 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

