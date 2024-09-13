Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.99

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$113.99 and last traded at C$113.60, with a volume of 415398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.3998976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$1,147,630.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,477. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

