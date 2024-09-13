AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

