AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.58.
About AGNC Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.