Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.87 on Monday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

