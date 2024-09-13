AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.58

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.58 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.92 ($0.16), with a volume of 10573924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

AFC Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.38.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Further Reading

