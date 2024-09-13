Aergo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.43 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $42.01 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

