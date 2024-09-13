aelf Price Tops $0.38 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $275.78 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

