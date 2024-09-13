Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Up 5.7%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

