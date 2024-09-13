Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,105 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $442,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.86.

ADBE opened at $586.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.59 and a 200-day moving average of $520.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

