Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

