ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 1,100 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $42,965.12.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
TSE ADEN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.
ADENTRA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
