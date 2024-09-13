ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 1,100 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $42,965.12.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

TSE ADEN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADEN shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADEN

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.