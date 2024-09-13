Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Cut by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $134.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,282. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

