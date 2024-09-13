Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.66. 541,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,482,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $679.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

