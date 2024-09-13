Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

