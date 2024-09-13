Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.6 %

Hubbell stock opened at $399.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.67 and a 200 day moving average of $387.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

