Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.6% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 29,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

