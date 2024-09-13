Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 50,704 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMD opened at $250.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,931 shares of company stock worth $21,382,007 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

