Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,363 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of RPM International worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

