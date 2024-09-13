Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 426.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after buying an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.65 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

