Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CB opened at $288.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.