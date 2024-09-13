Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.23 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $136.33.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

