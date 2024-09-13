Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

