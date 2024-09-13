Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.21.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $361.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.