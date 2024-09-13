Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,121 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

