Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 69,161 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AppLovin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APP. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $106.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,315,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.