Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AEF opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
