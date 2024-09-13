Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

