Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 911 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

