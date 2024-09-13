Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

