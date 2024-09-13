Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN stock opened at $330.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
