Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

