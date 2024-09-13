Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 161,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 50,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

