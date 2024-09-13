908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 0.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. 141,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 205,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

908 Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

