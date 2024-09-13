7,825 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.