7,509 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 288,038 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.91 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

