7,100 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 2.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE APO opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

