5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Maxim Group

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

