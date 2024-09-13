5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Maxim Group

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 4.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $61,000.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
